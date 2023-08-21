Skowronek secured both of his targets for 25 yards during Saturday's 34-17 preseason loss to the Raiders.

The veteran was only on the field for 17 snaps on offense, but made a nice 18-yard grab in the second quarter as part of an eight-play drive that led to a Tanner Brown field goal. Skowronek has seemingly fallen down the depth chart, as both Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell were held out, a sign that the Rams are protecting the duo for significant roles in the regular season. The third-year wideout will be competing with Tyler Johnson, Demarcus Robinson, and Lance McCutcheon for one of the final few wide receiver spots on the Rams' 53-man roster.