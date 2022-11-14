Skowronek caught two of seven targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

Skowronek was on the field for nearly every play on offense for the Rams, and he was peppered with seven targets from John Wolford. One of those targets bounced off of the hybrid wide receiver/fullback's hands, however, and was intercepted by Budda Baker in the fourth quarter to essentially end any hope of a comeback for the Rams. With Cooper Kupp (ankle) looking like he may miss some time, Skowronek will be looked upon as one of the top receiving options for the Rams, along with Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson, heading into a Week 11 tilt against the Saints.