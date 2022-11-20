Skowronek is expected to hold down a regular role in three-receiver sets for the Rams with No. 1 wideout Cooper Kupp (ankle) projected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Skowronek has already seen steady involvement for the Rams in 2022, lining up primarily as a receiver and occasionally as a fullback this season while playing no fewer than 61 percent of the snaps on offense in any of his nine appearances. Van Jefferson's absence from the Rams' first six games of the season had a hand in freeing up some playing time for Skowronek, and now Kupp's upcoming absence likely ensures that trend continues, perhaps for the remainder of the season. Perhaps more significantly, the absence of Kupp and the 10.8 targets per game he had averaged this season creates more looks for all of the Rams' key pass catchers, with all of Skowronek, Jefferson, Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee likely to benefit to varying degrees. Robinson and Higbee will presumably serve as the preferred targets for quarterback Matthew Stafford heading into Sunday's matchup with the Saints, but Skowronek could carve out some utility in deeper leagues as a No. 3 or 4 option in the passing game.