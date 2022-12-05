Skowronek secured two of three targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Seahawks.

The Rams' first drive of the day was highlighted by a toe-tap catch from Skowronek for 22 yards, which helped set up a one-yard Cam Akers rushing touchdown. Beyond that, however, Skowronek only made one more catch despite being on the field for all but two snaps on offense. Both John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have struggled under center for the Rams in place of Matthew Stafford (neck), making it difficult to rely on Skowronek for consistent production, even with a tantalizing matchup against the Raiders on tap for Week 14.