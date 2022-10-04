Skowronek brought in two of three targets for 33 yards during Monday's 24-9 loss to the 49ers.

Skowronek had a brief injury scare in the fourth quarter, coming off the field holding his left leg. He returned on the next series, however, and was on the field for 88 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which is right on par for his season average. Allen Robinson struggled again, notching just two catches for seven yards on six targets, and Skowronek's versatility and reliability may press him into an even larger role behind Cooper Kupp if Robinson's struggles continue.