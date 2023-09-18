Skowronek caught his only target for 10 yards and rushed once for 11 yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

Despite having a brief injury scare in the first half, Skowronek returned and played a quarter of the Rams' snaps on offense. The veteran's 11-yard rush late in the third quarter was the longest run the Rams had all game, and coach Sean McVay's trust in Skowronek's versatility should keep him as the primary backup to the current starting trio of Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell and Van Jefferson until Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns.