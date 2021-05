The Rams selected Skowronek in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 249th overall.

In the same mold as Jacob Harris, whom the Rams grabbed in the fourth round, Skowronek is a big-bodied wideout who profiles as a touchdown threat on designed plays for the Rams. Though his speed could be considered substandard, Skowronek regularly created separation at Notre Dame by virtue of his route running, and he has the frame to make contested catches and take advantage of mismatches.