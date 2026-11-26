Murray (leg) exited the Rams' locker room in a walking boot and on crutches following Wednesday's 26-13 victory over Green Bay, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Murray limped to the locker room early in the fourth quarter and never returned. Head coach Sean McVay didn't mention Murray's status following the win, but it sounds like he may be dealing with a more-than-minor injury. That would further deplete a Los Angeles offensive line that has been without starting left guard Steve Avila (hamstring) since he was hurt Week 9.