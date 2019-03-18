Rams' Blake Bortles: Finds home with Rams

The Rams and Bortles are close to an agreement on a one-year contract, Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports.

With legitimate starting quarterback gigs few and far between throughout the league, Bortles will land one of the top available backup jobs. Working with coach Sean McVay and behind Jared Goff could do wonders for the five-year pro, who owns a 103:75 TD:INT in 75 career appearances.