Rams' Blake Bortles: Seems minimal time in 2019
Bortles completed one of two passes for three yards and rushed twice for negative-nine yards in three games during 2019.
The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Rams in the spring to be Jared Goff's backup, and he remained in that role all season since Goff didn't miss a game. Bortles is set to return to free agency and is essentially in the same position as he was after being let go by the Jaguars last year. He shouldn't have a problem securing a contract for the 2020 campaign, but he's unlikely to be viewed as much more than a high-quality backup option.
