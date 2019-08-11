Rams' Blake Bortles: Stagnant outing against Oakland

Bortles completed three of eight pass attempts for 50 yards, adding one rush for three yards during Saturday's 14-3 loss to the Raiders.

Bortles led the Rams offense to only three first downs on his two offensive drives, continuing a dreadful streak of play that goes back to 2018. He completed 53.6 percent of his passes and averaged 112.7 passing yards per game over his final three starts as a Jaguar, and now has his career in Los Angeles off to a precarious start. Given his starting experience, durability and pockets of proficient play throughout five pro seasons, Bortles stands as one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL, but Los Angeles will have to live with occasionally static offensive production, as well as a high volume of turnovers should the 27-year-old signal-caller ever be forced into action.