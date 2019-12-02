Bortles completed one of his two passing attempts for three yards during Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona. He played seven snaps in relief of starting quarterback Jared Goff once the game was out of reach for the Cardinals.

While this was the third time Bortles has seen the field this season, Sunday's two passing attempts were his first of the campaign. He's locked into a backup role, and as long as Goff is healthy, Bortles is nothing more than a speculative stash in two-quarterback settings.