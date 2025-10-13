Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Corum (ankle) is day-to-day despite having been cleared to retake the field during Sunday's 17-3 win over Baltimore, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Corum briefly exited Sunday's win in the second quarter due to an ankle injury and was initially labeled as questionable, but he managed to return to action after halftime and finish the day with five carries for 23 yards. One of those carries came after his return. The second-year pro doesn't have clean bill of health yet, but the fact that he was able to get back in action versus the Ravens lends optimism to the notion that he'll be able to gain clearance to play Week 7 against the Jaguars and handle his usual No. 2 role behind Kyren Williams. Rookie fourth-rounder Jarquez Hunter would benefit from increased opportunities if Corum were to miss any time.