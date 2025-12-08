Corum went off for 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries while catching his only target for three yards in Sunday's 45-17 rout of the Cardinals.

Corum was able to take advantage of starter Kyren Williams' brief absence in Week 13 in order to elevate his game in the loss to the Panthers. The talented backup benefited from a favorable game script Sunday that afforded him the opportunity to pad his stats in garbage time of the blowout win over the Cardinals. That said, Corum did score the first of his two touchdowns when the game was closer in the first half. The Michigan product has carved out a nice role behind Williams this season, but it would be stunning if Corum could maintain this level of production as the change-of-pace option against the Lions next Sunday.