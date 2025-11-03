Corum recorded 13 rushes for 58 yards in Sunday's 34-10 win over the Saints.

Corum logged a season-high 13 carries, 10 of which came in the second half while the Rams were up multiple scores. However, his longest rush came midway through the second quarter, when he ripped off a 21-yard rush off right end. Corum remains the clear backup to Kyren Williams, though his weekly volume is dependent on game script, making him difficult to trust as a starting fantasy option.