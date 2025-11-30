Corum carried the ball seven times for a team-high 81 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers.

His TD came on a two-yard plunge right before halftime after Kyren Williams left the game to get his ankle checked out. Williams was back in the lineup to begin the second half and wound up with 72 rushing yards and a score of his own, and after the contest he indicated that he's not concerned about the ankle being a lingering issue. Even so, the Rams had already been increasing Corum's workload in recent weeks, so Williams' ankle might give them an excuse to move the backfield toward more of a 50-50 split in Week 14 against the Cardinals. Corum's 81 rushing yards were a season high, while his trip to the end zone was his first since Week 2.