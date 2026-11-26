Corum rushed 32 times for 184 yards and a touchdown and brought in two of three targets for 21 yards in the Rams' 26-13 win over the Packers on Wednesday. He also recovered a fumble.

Corum's stock had already been trending firmly up in recent weeks, but Wednesday may ultimately go down as the day he formally took the reins of the ground attack from Kyren Williams. The 2024 third-round pick compiled a career-best rushing total, while also becoming the first Rams running back to reach the 30-carry threshold in a game during the Sean McVay era that began in 2017. Corum has now logged double-digit carries in five consecutive games, and he capped off his night with productive runs of seven, nine and 29 yards on Los Angeles' game-sealing drive. Corum's fantasy value naturally skyrocketed with Wednesday's performance, and he'll look to build on the outstanding performance in a Week 13 home matchup against the Chiefs on Thursday, Dec. 3.