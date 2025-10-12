Corum (ankle) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens to begin the second half, Erin Andrew of Fox Sports reports.

Though he didn't log a carry or draw a target on the Rams' first possession to begin the third quarter that culminated in a Kyren Williams three-yard touchdown run, Corum looks like he's available to play through the ankle injury that forced him to the locker room in the second quarter. Prior to leaving the sideline to receive treatment, Corum carried four times for 14 yards in the first half.