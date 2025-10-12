Corum is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens due to an ankle injury.

Corum was taken to the locker room in the second quarter after sustaining the injury, though it's unclear when he got hurt. The second-year player had carried four times for 14 yards prior to exiting the contest. If Corum is ruled out for the remainder of the game, rookie fourth-round Jarquez Hunter would be next up for backup snaps behind starting running back Kyren Williams.