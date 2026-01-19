Corum rushed six times for 19 yards and did not receive a target in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win against the Bears.

Lead back Kyren Williams (21-87-2) stole the show on offense while Corum struggled to get off the ground in Sunday's playoff victory. Corum had registered double-digit carries in five of Los Angeles' previous six contests dating back to Week 14 of the regular season, so this unusual dip in usage may have been matchup related. Given recent trends, it wouldn't be surprising to see Corum resume splitting backfield work with Williams as the Rams prepare to face the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday.