Corum had three carries for five yards and brought in two of three targets for 15 yards in the Rams' 12-6 win over the 49ers on Thursday night.

Kyren Williams logged 29 carries for the second time in four days, so there wasn't much left over for Corum on the ground after he'd recorded eight rush attempts in both of the previous two contests. The rookie did set new career highs in receptions and receiving yards, albeit with modest totals. Williams now will have some extra time to rest from the aforementioned 58-carry tally over a compact two-game period, so Corum is likely to remain in a clear complementary role during a Week 16 road matchup against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22.