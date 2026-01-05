Corum (ankle) took 13 carries for 59 yards while catching his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 37-20 win over Arizona.

Corum and starter Kyren Williams were both dealing with minor ankle injuries sustained in last week's loss to the Seahawks. Both tailbacks were able to suit up after being limited during the practice week with both runners handling double-digit carries in the final game of the regular season. Corum saw his role expand as a sophomore after generating a career-best 145-746-6 rushing line while appearing in every game for the Rams in 2025. The 24-year-old Corum will continue to split backfield work behind Williams against the Panthers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.