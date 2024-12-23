Corum rushed five times for 14 yards during Sunday's 19-9 victory against the Jets.

The rookie running back ripped off a 32-yard run in the second quarter, only to see it negated by a penalty on Hunter Long. Corum was left with his typical numbers otherwise, seeing just nine snaps on offense while Kyren Williams set a season high with 122 yards rushing on 23 attempts, including his 15th touchdown on the year. With the Rams looking to clinch a playoff spot next week, expect Corum's role to continue to remain limited in a Week 17 matchup against the Cardinals.