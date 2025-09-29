Corum rushed nine times for 21 yards and caught two of four targets for a loss of five yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over Indianapolis.

Kyren Williams handled the bulk of backfield touches for Los Angeles, finishing with 94 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches. Corum still saw his fair share of touches, but he failed to produce much with his change-of-pace opportunities. The nine carries marked a new high for the Michigan product through four games, but that's about the only positive that can be taken away from his fantasy performance. Corum doesn't provide enough upside in his current backup role to warrant starting consideration against the 49ers on Thursday.