Corum carried the ball 11 times for 58 yards and a touchdown and failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Commanders.

The Rams' backfield has become a full-fledged timeshare, with Corum getting double-digit carries for a third straight game and out-producing Kyren Williams on the ground in Washington. Corum has gotten into the end zone in all three of those contests, punching in a one-yard score in the third quarter Sunday, and over that stretch he's amassed 224 rushing yards and three TDs while averaging 5.7 yards a carry. With Puka Nacua (knee) headed for an MRI, the Rams could lean even more heavily on their ground attack in a Week 10 tilt against the Cardinals.