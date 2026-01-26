Corum took nine carries for 55 yards while catching all three of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 31-27 playoff loss to Seattle.

Corum finished Sunday's NFC Championship Game as his club's leading rusher after lead back Kyren Williams (10-39-0) struggled to gain traction on the ground. The 24-year-old Corum stood out at times this year while spelling the starter, finishing his sophomore campaign 746 rushing yards and six touchdowns while appearing in all 17 regular-season games for the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay figures to continue leaning on both of his talented young backs in 2026, with Williams beginning the year as the starter and preferred fantasy option.