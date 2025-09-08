Corum rushed once for two yards and secured his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's 14-9 victory against the Texans.

The second-year back started his 2025 campaign in a similar fashion to his role at the end of his rookie year, seeing the field for just ten snaps and making little impact on the game. Notably, Jarquez Hunter (coach's decision) was inactive for the game, while Cody Schrader was only used on special teams, leaving the backup role to Kyren Williams seemingly Corum's to lose. The Rams next contest is against a Titans squad that allowed 153 yards rushing to the Broncos in Week 1.