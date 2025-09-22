Corum recorded eight rushes for 53 yards in Sunday's 33-26 loss to the Eagles. He also returned five kicks for 115 yards.

Corum mixed in with Kyren Williams for most of the first half to match a career high with eight carries. Williams was still the clear lead back with 22 total touches, though Corum's role is expanding, and he looks to have earned the trust of the coaching staff to earn meaningful touches. Corum appears to be one of the top backup running back options around the league.