Corum rushed 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for eight yards in the Rams' 35-21 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Corum led the Rams in rush attempts and was a close runner-up to Kyren Williams in rushing yards. Corum, like Williams, crossed the goal line as well, recording a four-yard touchdown run with 6:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. Corum's carry and yardage totals were also season highs, but given he'd logged single-digit rush attempts in each of the prior four games, he's more likely than not to continue operating in a clear complementary role behind Williams on most weeks.