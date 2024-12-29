Corum rushed three times for minus-4 yards during Saturday's 13-9 victory against the Cardinals.

The rookie's role on offense has continually deteriorated over the past five weeks, with his three snaps on offense his lowest usage since he saw just a single offensive snap in Week 9 against the Seahawks. Corum was particularly ineffective against the Cardinals, with only one of his three rushing attempts netting positive yardage. If the Rams are able to clinch a playoff spot prior to their Week 18 contest against Seattle, however, Corum may see an expanded role in hopes of keeping Kyren Williams fresh and healthy for a playoff run.