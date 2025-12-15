Corum took 11 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown without garnering a target in Sunday's 41-34 win over Detroit.

Corum kept up his recent string of hot play in fantasy by scoring his fifth touchdown of the season in the second half of Sunday's shootout win. Four of the five scores have come over the talented backup's last three appearances, a span in which he is also averaging 9.3 yards per carry. Kyren Williams (15-78-2) is still the lead back for the Rams, and Corum's value is being boosted by some favorable situations combined with unsustainable efficiency. Fantasy managers should continue to ride Corum's wave of production, while also being aware that his touches are capped while sitting behind Williams on the depth chart.