Corum took 13 carries for 56 yards without being targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 42-26 win over San Francisco.

Corum received double-digit touches for the third game in a row as the Rams' offense continued to toy with opposing defenses. Kyren Williams (14-73-2) still led the Rams' backfield in production while maintaining his elite fantasy status, but Corum has quietly carved out a consistent change-of-pace role during Los Angeles' hot stretch of play. With just one touchdown over nine appearances, the talented backup's recent increase in playing time only benefits those in deeper formats for next Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks.