Corum rushed five times for 44 yards and a touchdown and returned three kicks for 80 yards during Sunday's 33-19 victory against the Titans.

Corum's first career touchdown in the NFL came on a one-yard rush, pushing his way into the end zone to solidify an already productive day for the former third-round pick. Corum picked up big yardage on most of his other runs, including a 15-yard scamper in the third quarter that set up a Davis Allen touchdown on the next play. Corum was on the field for 18 snaps on offense, a significant boost from last week's 10, and Kyren Williams struggled for the second straight week, managing just 66 yards rushing on 17 attempts. It'll be worth monitoring the snap counts of the duo as the season progresses, especially if Williams continues to be inefficient as a runner.