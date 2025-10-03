Corum rushed once for 13 yards and failed to secure either of his two targets during Thursday's 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers.

Corum's six snaps on offense represents the first time this season Corum has failed to crack the double-digit marker. Kyren Williams returned to fully dominating the time share, playing in 62 snaps and garnering a total of 22 touches through the game. Williams did have a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter and was stuffed on fourth-and-1 to end the game in overtime, but the momentum clearly seems to be shifting towards Williams reverting to his monstrous usage of last season. A soft Baltimore defense leading the league in points allowed is up next in Week 6, but Corum's steep decline in usage this week will make him difficult to trust in fantasy leagues.