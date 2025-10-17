Corum (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars in London, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Corum progressed from no activity Wednesday to a limited session Thursday and eventually all on-field work Friday, and his lack of Week 7 designation implies his ankle injury isn't much of a concern. Working as L.A.'s No. 2 RB behind Kyren Williams this season, Corum's snap share has ranged from nine to 30 percent on a weekly basis, resulting in 5.3 touches for 27.5 yards from scrimmage per game to go with one rushing TD in six contests.