Corum was rested for all three of the Rams' preseason contests.

Though Kyren Williams remains listed as the top running back on the Rams' unofficial depth chart, head coach Sean McVay's decision to hold out Corum throughout the preseason along with many of the team's key players suggests that the 24-year-old is essentially being treated as a co-starter heading into his third NFL season. After seeing limited action as a rookie in 2024, Corum doubled up his snap count in Year 2, finishing the regular season with 746 yards and six touchdowns on 145 carries while chipping in eight receptions for 36 yards on 14 targets over 17 games. While Williams remains the better bet to lead the Los Angeles backfield in carries in 2026, Corum could be primed to take on at least a slightly larger share of the workload after he was highly efficient with his opportunities a season ago.