Corum rushed five times for 21 yards and caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 28-22 victory over the Patriots.

Corum was on the field for 10 of the Rams' 52 snaps on offense, but Kyren Williams still maintained his dominance of the snap share and actually produced his best game of the year in regards to YPC. The rookie did muster the only reception by a running back for the Rams during the game, but his role seems to be stagnant as the Rams prepare to host the Eagles in Week 12.