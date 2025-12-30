Corum went to the locker room during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Falcons due to a right ankle injury and is questionable to return, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Corum limped to the sideline following a two-yard carry late in the second quarter and went to the locker room after initially being evaluated by medical staff on the sidelines. Kyren Williams will take on an even larger role in Corum's absence, and Ronnie Rivers should be in the mix for backfield snaps if Corum is unable to return.