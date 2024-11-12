Corum rushed twice for eight yards and caught his only target for seven yards during Sunday's 23-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Kyren Williams wasn't his usual self in this contest, earning just 15 carries for 62 yards while also losing a fumble, but that didn't lead to an expanded role for Corum, who saw the field for just five snaps on offense. The Patriots, who held the Bears to just three points this week, are up next for Corum and the Rams in Week 11, and Williams seems likely to continue his dominating share of the snap count at running back.