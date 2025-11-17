Corum rushed eight times for 10 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-5 yards in Sunday's 21-19 win over the Seahawks.

Corum has recorded at least nine touches in each of the past four games, but he isn't a threat to Kyren Williams' spot atop the running back depth chart. Williams mustered 96 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 12 carries and two targets Sunday. Corum will likely continue to fill a change-of-pace role in Week 12 against the Buccaneers.