Corum rushed nine times for 32 yards and two touchdowns while catching one of two targets for four yards in Saturday's 31-21 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Corum got the start with the Rams resting their first-stringers, and the 2024 third-round draft pick made the most of his opportunity. He capped the Rams' first two drives with touchdown runs of two and four yards. Rookie fourth-round draft pick Jarquez Hunter, who is competing with Corum for the second spot on the depth chart behind Kyren Williams, had 41 yards on 11 carries. Corum appears to be running slightly ahead of Hunter heading into the Rams' second preseason game against the Chargers next Saturday.