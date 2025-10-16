Corum (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

This is a step in the right direction for Corum, who didn't practice Wednesday after sustaining an ankle injury in the Rams' Week 6 win over the Ravens. How Corum fares in practice Friday will go a long way in determining his ability to suit up Sunday morning against the Jaguars in London. Even if Corum plays, it would be in a reserve role behind Kyren Williams.