Rams coach Sean McVay said Corum (ankle) will not practice Wednesday, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Corum is considered day-to-day due to an ankle injury he sustained during Los Angeles' win over Baltimore in Week 6. He was able to retake the field versus the Ravens after being evaluated, but Corum's status for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars nonetheless looks uncertain, and figures to be reliant on the extent of his activity at practice Thursday and Friday. If Corum misses any time, rookie fourth-rounder Jarquez Hunter will get a chance to handle added reserve opportunities behind Kyren Williams.