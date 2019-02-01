Rams' Blake Countess: Cleared for Super Bowl
Countess (foot) was a full practice participant Friday and won't carry an injury designation into the Super Bowl.
Countess was listed as a limited participant Thursday but he was able to return in full Friday and avoid the injury report. The 25-year-old should serve in his usual special-teams oriented role Sunday against the Patriots.
