Rams' Blake Countess: Enters concussion protocol
Head coach Sean McVay said Countess is under concussion protocol, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Countess evidently sustained a concussion during Sunday's regular-season finale against the 49ers. He'll need to clear protocol in order to suit up for Saturday's playoff game against the Falcons.
