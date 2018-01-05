Countess (concussion) was a full participant at Thursday's practice and does not have a designation heading into Saturday's game against the Falcons, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports.

Countess entered the concussion protocol earlier in the week but appears set to suit up for Saturday's playoff game. The second-year safety will back up John Johnson in the Rams' secondary.

