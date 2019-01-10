Rams' Blake Countess: Slated to play this weekend
Countess does not have an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Cowboys, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Countess has cleared the league-managed concussion protocol, and is on track to suit up unhindered versus the Cowboys. The 25-year-old will slot in as the top backup to starting safety John Johnson.
