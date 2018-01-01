Countess is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers as he is evaluated for a concussion, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Countess suffered the possible concussion on a vicious hit on 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin that sent Goodwin to the hospital with a confirmed concussion. The 24-year-old could see a fine and perhaps even a suspension headed his way for the hit on Goodwin.