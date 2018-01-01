Rams' Blake Countess: Sustains possible concussion
Countess is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers as he is evaluated for a concussion, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Countess suffered the possible concussion on a vicious hit on 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin that sent Goodwin to the hospital with a confirmed concussion. The 24-year-old could see a fine and perhaps even a suspension headed his way for the hit on Goodwin.
More News
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...