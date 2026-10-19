Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Monday that Grupe will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn ACL in Sunday's 18-16 loss to the Cardinals, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Los Angeles placed Grupe on injured reserve earlier Monday and will likely work out multiple kickers over the next few days before deciding on a new option prior to Sunday's game against the Raiders. Signed off the Jets' practice squad last week, Grupe converted a 44-yard field goal in the first quarter of Sunday's contest before sustaining the season-ending injury while attempting to make a tackle on the ensuing kickoff return.