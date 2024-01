Brown (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Brown is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's affair after he was a late addition to Los Angeles' injury report, as the 23-year-old popped up as a non-participant in Friday's practice due to an illness. If Brown is unable to suit up for the Rams' wild-card affair, expect Kobie Turner to see even more work on the team's defensive line.